LETTER: Race relations must be addressed

John Hood's column Wednesday arguing against Critical Race Theory seems to suggest despite Black Americans having fewer jobs, worse access to health care, more infant and maternal deaths, more school suspensions and police stops, and one tenth the wealth of white Americans, there is no evidence that they are being discriminated against. Gerrymandering and voter suppression efforts are further evidence he is wrong.

The first job of the devil is to convince you he does not exist. Likewise for race related issues. It is obvious to most Americans that there is a problem but John Hood and NC House speaker Tim Moore want to shove it under the rug rather than address these discrepancies that keep some of our fellow citizens in a cycle of poverty that is hard to escape to the detriment of all of us.