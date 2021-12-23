LETTER: Remembering Terri Bobbitt, a great advocate and friend

Mark Plemmons' article about Terri Bobbitt was very well written. Terri was a good friend, as we were both active in early childhood issues in the community and she served on the Partnership for Children Board of Directors.

Her death was a great loss. A year after her death a group of her colleagues and friends planned and carried out a beautiful memorial service for her at Central United Methodist Church.

We were all so shocked by her death that her life had not been properly celebrated. We shared many memories of her and her work and her dedication of individuals with disabilities at her memorial service.

My understanding was that the police knew for years who the perpetrator was because of the pistol used but had insufficient evidence.

Anne Laukaitis

Concord