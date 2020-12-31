LETTER: Resign immediately

I call for the immediate resignations of Richard Hudson, Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, Gregory Murphy, David Rouzer, and Mark Walker. They no longer represent their respective districts in North Carolina. They represent the Attorney General in Texas and his continued assaults on our democracy.

They all signed the fictional Texas v. Pennsylvania suit that has no evidence and no proof and has already been dismissed by the United States Supreme Court. As such, they are all guilty of slanderous and libel behavior and should all be charged, tried, and convicted.

They should all remember the oath when they assumed office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and not the actions of a deranged and delusional man.

David Cline

Harrisburg