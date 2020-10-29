LETTER: Retired teacher supports Young for state house

I proudly endorse Gail Young for NC House District 83! Gail has a strong commitment to serving our community; she will be an honest, hardworking and transparent representative of NC83. She will work collaboratively to meet the needs of Cabarrus County residents. She is a strong proponent of protecting our beautiful North Carolina environment for quality of life now and for future generations. As a long time educator,
I am heartened by Gail’s strong commitment to investing in a strong education system for North Carolina. I support Gail’s push for universal pre-K, dual enrollment programs with high schools and community colleges, funding school support personnel, raising teacher pay to the national average, and increasing per pupil spending.
Gail is endorsed by the North Carolina Association of Educators. Please join me in voting for the most qualified candidate for NC House District 83….Gail Young!!
Frances Griffin Foley
Retired public school teacher
Concord
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!