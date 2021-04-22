LETTER: Salute to a dedicated teacher

I want people to know about one of the most dedicated teachers I had the privilege to work with and one I love dearly. She has class, integrity beyond measure. She is very compassionate and caring. If you know her you know that she has done so many remarkable things as a teacher and a friend. I am talking about Coach Angela Morton.

I met Angela when she first came to Concord High. She came as a very highly successful Ladies Varsity Ladies coach at Central Cabarrus. Definitely was Concord’s gain. She was also the Athletic Director and a great one. As Lady Spiders Varsity Coach in 2008 she led the Ladies Spiders to the 3A ladies State Basketball Championship. And to add, no other ladies team has accomplished this.

Angela also was over the schools leadership team. What she did with these young people was second to none. What was accomplished was simply amazing. They raised money for cancer, made banners and signs. One notable thing I remember. Concord and A L Brown were always competitive in many things. One year they had a fun one while raising money for cancer. Brown raised $2,400 while Concord raised $5,000. Then Brown put it on their school sign: “Love the Spiders.”

When I had my mini stroke, Angela was the first one to reach out to me, saying if I needed anything, let her know.