LETTER: Save our liberty and freedoms

The upcoming election is really more about than just picking between Trump or Biden. It's about saving America from those hellbent on destroying America. The Democrats have embraced violence, radicalism and pure hatred with assistance from the MSM and Big Tech like we've never seen before. We may not be a perfect country, but, we know when our liberty and freedoms are being openly challenged. Don't give in.
Floyd Prophet
Kannapolis
