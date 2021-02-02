LETTER: School board is unreasonable in return to classrooms

We all know great leaders who vary greatly in style and approach. But a universal trademark of effective leadership is that it is always rational and sensible. Unfortunately, the Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education has failed to show a reasonable approach to returning to face-to-face instruction. The majority of the Board chooses to ignore data and the advice of educational and health professionals. They even supersede their own committee that was formed to advise them as to how to bring students back to school.

Returning to school is a complicated issue requiring the guidance of those who know things. If one breaks a bone or has a heart attack, I’m thinking that a survey of your neighbors to find out what to do would not be the best use of time and resources. The appropriate response is to get to the experts immediately. To do otherwise is simply an exercise in collective ignorance.

The current mindset of our Board of Education is quite simple… ideology over reason, and daycare over safety. The least we can expect from our leaders is the recognition of that truth. Because, in reality, the virus will always have the final say.

Sam Treadway

Concord