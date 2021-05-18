LETTER: Securing our energy grid benefits North Carolina

As temperatures in Cabarrus County warm up, it is hard to believe just three months ago, devastating winter storms in Texas paralyzed their electrical grid, leaving millions of Texans without electricity for weeks in freezing cold temperatures resulting in a tragic loss of lives. Additionally, the economic impact soared to over $195 billion, making it the costliest disaster in Texan history.

This could have been avoided. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is responsible for managing the delivery of power to most Texans. Unlike North Carolina, it operates without the oversight that a public utility would typically face. It was created as part of the effort in the 1990s to deregulate the state’s electrical grid.

Most of us take our electricity for granted as we flip switches or adjust thermostats. Electricity to us is an essential service, not a commodity. Thankfully, many states, including North Carolina, have been very good about maintaining, improving, and modernizing their power grids, and we have been fortunate to have service when we have needed it.