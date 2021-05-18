LETTER: Securing our energy grid benefits North Carolina

As temperatures in Cabarrus County warm up, it is hard to believe just three months ago, devastating winter storms in Texas paralyzed their electrical grid, leaving millions of Texans without electricity for weeks in freezing cold temperatures resulting in a tragic loss of lives. Additionally, the economic impact soared to over $195 billion, making it the costliest disaster in Texan history.
This could have been avoided. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is responsible for managing the delivery of power to most Texans. Unlike North Carolina, it operates without the oversight that a public utility would typically face. It was created as part of the effort in the 1990s to deregulate the state’s electrical grid.
Most of us take our electricity for granted as we flip switches or adjust thermostats. Electricity to us is an essential service, not a commodity. Thankfully, many states, including North Carolina, have been very good about maintaining, improving, and modernizing their power grids, and we have been fortunate to have service when we have needed it.
According to N.C. State’s NC Clean Energy Technology Center, North Carolina ranked among the top ten states in terms of grid improvements and modernization in 2020. I am grateful to our political leaders and regulators, from both sides of the aisle, who should be praised for working with our public utility companies to keep things moving in the right direction. Their foresight and smart decision-making over the course of decades to continue invest in the state’s energy infrastructure are a big reason why North Carolina has avoided what happened in Texas.
Infrastructure investment is crucial in Cabarrus County as we continue to strategically grow and prosper. Unlike roads and bridges, our energy infrastructure goes mostly unseen, but as we learned from the events in Texas, it is critical to our quality of life and economic prosperity.
I am thankful to Duke Energy for the many ways they have reliably updated our power grid and invested in technology and for the steps they are taking toward renewable energy sources. They continue to invest in their workforce and filling their talent pipeline to ensure they are on the ground responding quickly in case of emergencies.
In addition to supplying the electricity we often take for granted, Duke has a robust history of generously supporting the communities they serve, including ours. Over the last year, Duke’s Share the Warmth program provided critical assistance to our neighbors struggling from the devastating financial effects of COVID to keep their power on. Several years ago, Duke made a major investment in the statewide expansion of NC211, a platform that has been used to help those in need identify critical resources, including North Carolina’s HOPE Program.
We don’t want to be stuck with a situation like the outages in Texas or the rolling blackouts Californians have experienced. As we set more ambitious targets for clean and efficient energy, our state leaders must always prioritize a secure, reliable power grid first and foremost, so we can ensure North Carolina’s families and business are safe and supported.