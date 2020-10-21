 Skip to main content
LETTER: Supports Catherine Bonds Moore for school board
  Updated
Letters to the editor

It's time for Cabarrus County School Board Elections. If you want a candidate that has the best interest of the students and teachers, then Catherine Bonds Moore is the person for the job. She has had over 35 years experience in the school system. She taught fourth and fifth grade and then started two Guidance Counselor programs in the county. She retired 2 years ago as a trusted and loved Guidance Counselor from W.R. Odell Elementary.

Catherine Bonds Moore understands the students, teachers and the parents. She taught both my children and has stayed in touch with us through the years. In this changing world our kids need a voice like Catherine Bonds Moore. I want more for the students and teachers of Cabarrus County. Vote Catherine Bonds MOORE for Cabarrus County School Board!

Tricia Walker

Huntersville

