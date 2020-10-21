LETTER: Supports Catherine Bonds Moore for school board

It's time for Cabarrus County School Board Elections. If you want a candidate that has the best interest of the students and teachers, then Catherine Bonds Moore is the person for the job. She has had over 35 years experience in the school system. She taught fourth and fifth grade and then started two Guidance Counselor programs in the county. She retired 2 years ago as a trusted and loved Guidance Counselor from W.R. Odell Elementary.