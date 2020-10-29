LETTER: Supports David Harrison for school board

I have worked with David Harrison in outside organizations and seen his passion for the work he does. He is thoughtful in his approach and considers all sides of an issue when it comes to decision making.
Someone of his character and demeanor is needed in the school board setting.
I plan to vote for David and I urge you to consider David Harrison when you complete your ballot.
Roger Haas
Kannapolis
