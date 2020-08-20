 Skip to main content
LETTER: Supports fairness and Gail Young for NC House
Letters to the editor

I was brought up to believe things should be fair. That's what my mom and dad told me was right: to strive for fairness. We all know it doesn't always work out like that, but that should be our goal.

As I consider the upcoming elections, I'm worried that things won't be fair to everybody in our state, because in the past, electoral maps have not been drawn to create an even playing field, so we all have an equal say in our government.

After looking at the candidates, I'm supporting Gail Young for House District 83. Rebalancing the voting maps is one of her goals, so we all have a fair voice in Raleigh. Isn't that what we all want? Fairness? I believe in having a true, representative democracy, and that's what Gail stands for. I hope that's what you believe, too.

Wendy Miller

Concord

