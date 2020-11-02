LETTER: Supports Fertenbaugh for school board

Citizens of Cabarrus County need to select the ideal candidate for the Cabarrus County Board of Education. Having faced an academic year of unexpected circumstances, which introduced students to new modalities of instruction, we need to select a person who understands education and is willing to put the best interest of students as her primary reason for serving. I would like to recommend Ms. Cindy Fertenbaugh as the first choice candidate for re-election.

Ms. Fertenbaugh has 17 years of experience as a board member, and she has a record for supporting the best interests of students, faculty, staff, and families of students. Ms. Fertenbaugh conducts board meetings professionally and is involved on district committees such as the Curriculum and Instruction, budget, and technology committees. She organizes a school supply drive that provides needed resources to schools across the district. An active volunteer with the CCM Food Pantry, she serves food at the Night Shelter in our county. Ms. Fertenbaugh has the ability to listen to the needs of all students, focus on factors that benefit student learning and engagement, and use her courageous leadership to never be influenced by outside factors on important issues. Her past record proves she is the exemplary candidate who supports all students’ paths to success.