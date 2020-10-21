LETTER: Supports Gail Young for N.C. House

If you are like me, you are receiving many political ads from many different organizations. Many of these ads, at best, are very misleading. Instead of taking them at face value, I like to go directly to the candidate’s website and check on what they actually have to say.

I found the following on Gail Young’s website:

I’ve spent years as an advocate shining a light on voter suppression efforts of the North Carolina General Assembly. When voter ID laws are deemed by the courts to exclude people of color with “surgical precision”, something is seriously wrong.

We are a society that values inclusion, not division.

I believe it is our responsibility to manage the resources of our planet in a way that sustains us and future generations.

I hope you will join me at the polls in support of Gail Young.

Bob Anderson

Concord