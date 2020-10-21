 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Supports Gail Young for N.C. House
View Comments

LETTER: Supports Gail Young for N.C. House

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Got an opinion or just want to point out something good or bad in our community? Send us a letter. Email to mplemmons@independenttribune.com or jstamey@independenttribune.com

If you are like me, you are receiving many political ads from many different organizations. Many of these ads, at best, are very misleading. Instead of taking them at face value, I like to go directly to the candidate’s website and check on what they actually have to say.

I found the following on Gail Young’s website:

I’ve spent years as an advocate shining a light on voter suppression efforts of the North Carolina General Assembly. When voter ID laws are deemed by the courts to exclude people of color with “surgical precision”, something is seriously wrong.

We are a society that values inclusion, not division.

I believe it is our responsibility to manage the resources of our planet in a way that sustains us and future generations.

I hope you will join me at the polls in support of Gail Young.

Bob Anderson

Concord

View Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts