LETTER: Supports Gail Young for state house

I support Gail Young for NC House District 83 because she has pledged to work for all of us to address the problems in Cabarrus County. Concord recently ranked 24th in Money's "50 Best Places to Live." As our tax base grows, it's unfortunate that roads and other infrastructure aren't keeping pace with the influx of new residents.
Gail listens to her neighbors. She is a native of North Carolina and is committed to ensuring the best education for our children, affordable health care for everyone and a clean environment for future generations.
Shelley Williams
Concord
