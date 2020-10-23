LETTER: Supports Gail Young for state house

I encourage you to vote for Gail Young for NC House District 83. I am a retired public school educator, still passionately committed to the public school system. I know this about Gail:
She understands the critical importance of every level of education, from pre-K through graduation to community college and adult skills training.
She is knowledgeable, as a college graduate and holder of an advanced degree in education.
She will advocate for increased teacher pay and funding for support personnel, as well as increased per-pupil spending.
She will listen to you.
Please vote for Gail for House District 83. We need her competent, collaborative, steady leadership.
Debby Smith
Concord
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!