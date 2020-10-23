 Skip to main content
LETTER: Supports Gail Young for state house
LETTER: Supports Gail Young for state house

  Updated
I encourage you to vote for Gail Young for NC House District 83. I am a retired public school educator, still passionately committed to the public school system. I know this about Gail:

She understands the critical importance of every level of education, from pre-K through graduation to community college and adult skills training.

She is knowledgeable, as a college graduate and holder of an advanced degree in education.

She will advocate for increased teacher pay and funding for support personnel, as well as increased per-pupil spending.

She will listen to you.

Please vote for Gail for House District 83. We need her competent, collaborative, steady leadership.

Debby Smith

Concord

