LETTER: Supports Gail Young for state house

I support Gail Young for N.C. House District 83 in this critical, upcoming election.

As a parent of two Cabarrus County Schools children, quality education is very personal to me. Gail will advocate for our teachers and administration on a number of issues that have been blatantly ignored by the incumbent for many years. It’s time that we prioritize education in this county!

I have seen firsthand how important it is that we have enough schools to serve the needs and special talents of all our kids in this district. Gail Young will advocate for a school construction bond so that we can have adequate facilities to serve the growing population of our community.

She will also fight to make sure there is proper funding for school services and to attract, and keep, excellent teachers that our kids deserve.

Gail will fight to make sure that parents and teachers get the support they need during this time of distanced learning.

She just hosted an online event on Thursday, Oct 8th to support parents of elementary school kids who need extra help with math learning.