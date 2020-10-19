LETTER: Supports Morris and Vinson for county commissioner

It has been a pleasure to watch the improvements in our community resulting from the collaboration and open communication between our county elected leaders and the elected leaders of our five incorporated municipalities. New residents of our community may be forgiven for thinking that things have always run this smoothly, with Cabarrus County working hand-in-hand with Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland and Mount Pleasant, to solve issues related to transportation, health and safety, cross-jurisdictional planning, and economic development, but residents that have been here more than a decade can remember when county leadership was aggressively antagonistic to city governments, the school board, the business community, and each other. It was the election of Steve Morris to county commission in 2012 that started the process of placing collaborative, problem- solving civic leaders on the commission, completely changing the character and direction of our elected county government. This year we have the opportunity to continue that successful progress by re-electing Steve Morris to the commission.

But there are two seats open, and that second seat will unavoidably be filled by someone with no experience in elected office. For the challenges we are currently experiencing, and the challenges that will come as we recover over the next several years, it is imperative that we continue to select commissioners who can work with each other and other local governments in a collegial and collaborative fashion, solving problems together is always less expensive than each group going their own way. We need to continue to elect leaders who are team-oriented problem solvers. For this reason, I am planning to vote for Kevin Vinson to fill the open spot. On September 8th, the Cabarrus Black Political Caucus voted to endorse a slate for commission of Steve Morris, a Republican, and Kevin Vinson, a Democrat. Like the Cabarrus BPC and other community leaders, I am not interested in party but in good leadership, and Kevin Vinson is the candidate who has demonstrated the talents and demeanor to be a constructive and contributing member of the team that will lead our county for the next four years. On November 3rd, I will cast my vote for Steve Morris and Kevin Vinson for Cabarrus County Commission.