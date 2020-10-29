 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Supports Rob Walter for school board
View Comments

LETTER: Supports Rob Walter for school board

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Letters to the editor may be submitted to jstamey@independenttribune.com and mplemmons@independenttribune.com

I urge all Cabarrus County citizens to consider Rob Walter for re-election to the Cabarrus County Board of Education. I have known Rob for more than eight years and he has balanced his job on the school board with being a parent and working full-time at the Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

I have observed him in his duties and have been impressed with how he takes information from different perspectives, ask good questions, and works with other board members. However, he is willing to take a stand for what he feels is best for the students of our county.

Please give him your support when you vote in this election.

Roger Haas

Kannapolis

View Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts