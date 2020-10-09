LETTER: Tell Tillis no Supreme Court nominee until next term

I am devastated by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and it is in honor of her legacy that I will work tirelessly to protect the civil liberties and reproductive freedoms that she defended throughout her career. For the next six weeks, that means registering and mobilizing as many young people to the polls as possible.

As the Data Director of NextGen North Carolina, I’m part of a team running the largest youth voter registration program in the state. It’s our generation that will bear the burden if President Trump is permitted to appoint another Supreme Court justice, ensuring decades of an ultra-conservative court that would roll back the hard-fought progress for reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ equality.

It was Justice Ginsburg’s final wish that she would not be replaced until a new president is installed, but Senator Tillis has already stated he will move to quickly confirm Trump’s next pick. North Carolinians, especially young voters like me, must not let this happen.

If ever there was a time to call our senator’s office, to phone bank our neighbors, and to mail in our absentee ballots, it is now. Join us in demanding that Senator Tillis refuse to vote on a nominee until the next term — and because he’s already broken too many promises to North Carolinians, vote him out today.