LETTER: Thank you Rabbi Thiede for courage and honesty
LETTER: Thank you Rabbi Thiede for courage and honesty

RE: Faith and colonialism, June 30:

Thank you, Rabbi Thiede, for speaking with courage and honesty about the history and legacy of white Christianity in establishing (and maintaining) systemic racism.

It is painful to look at the role that my faith's institutions played in the oppression and degradation of whole populations.

And thank you for the challenge to do just that: Look. Acknowledge. Learn. Listen. Act. I'm sure you will receive some push-back, and I'm also sure you will continue to boldly and confidently argue for truth and justice. I'm grateful for your voice.

Debby Smith

Concord

