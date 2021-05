I would like to thank Larry Cothren for his steadfastness in writing about today's issues without fear or trepidation. I am thankful the IT prints Larry's columns.

What Larry does for me is provide resources I can go to, to help me understand the current chaos in our Great Country, without biases.

If anyone wants to know the truth, do the research; don't take someone else's opinion.

Danny Singleton

Concord