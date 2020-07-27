LETTER: The dark side of circus animals

Your mention in “Today in History” of the 1944 fire that killed 168 people during a performance of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus serves as a reminder of the dark side of animal circuses’ history. The days of chaining animals and hauling them from city to city, beating them until they perform silly tricks, and tearing apart animal families and friends in the name of “entertainment” are indisputably coming to an end.
P.T. Barnum himself couldn’t convince today’s public that hurting animals for fun is acceptable.
Jennifer O'Connor
PETA Foundation
