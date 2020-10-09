LETTER: Time to reinstate trust in scientists

The time is now to reinstate trust in our scientists and scientific enterprise.

At the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, I was encouraged by how urgently the research community mobilized. In record time, over 500 clinical trials launched with incredible global collaboration. But now there is a sharp disconnect between those working at the scientific front lines and the leadership at American scientific agencies.

Recent headlines note the CDC flip-flopping on key guidance and recommendations, accusations of “deep state” interference with vaccine development at the FDA and a new HHS spokesperson who blatantly pushed conspiracy theories. These incidents led to confusion about the outbreak’s severity and motives behind potentially life-saving recommendations and policies.