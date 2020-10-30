LETTER: Timmons-Goodson would bring more than photo ops

“Esse quam videri” - To be rather than to seem. That’s our NC motto. Richard Hudson has it backwards. He strives to seem rather than be. He is ineffective as a representative, having authored only 7 bills enacted into law; one of those simply renaming a post office. He is quick to show up for photo ops and slow to listen to his constituents. Instead he parrots talking points sent out by his party. Despite claiming to be a fiscal conservative, he voted for legislation that increased the US budget deficit by 33% in the 2 years his party controlled all 3 branches of government. He is a career politician when we need a leader and public servant in NC8.