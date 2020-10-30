LETTER: Timmons-Goodson would bring more than photo ops

“Esse quam videri” - To be rather than to seem. That’s our NC motto. Richard Hudson has it backwards. He strives to seem rather than be. He is ineffective as a representative, having authored only 7 bills enacted into law; one of those simply renaming a post office. He is quick to show up for photo ops and slow to listen to his constituents. Instead he parrots talking points sent out by his party. Despite claiming to be a fiscal conservative, he voted for legislation that increased the US budget deficit by 33% in the 2 years his party controlled all 3 branches of government. He is a career politician when we need a leader and public servant in NC8.
Patricia Timmons - Goodson is such a leader. From a military family, she earned undergraduate and law degrees from UNC. She served as district attorney in Fayetteville, and became the first African - American woman appointed to the NC Supreme court in 2006. She has served with distinction on the US Commission on Civil Rights since 2014. In 2016, she was nominated to serve as a federal judge but had that nomination blocked by Burr and McConnell.
Patricia Timmons - Goodson’s diverse record of service to all citizens of NC suits her perfectly to represent the NC 8th district. She will serve us instead of her own political interests. She embodies our motto “To be rather than to seem” I encourage you to vote for Pat in NC8!
Monty Coggins
Concord
