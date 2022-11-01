 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Boger-Allen deserves another term as judge

Editor,

National or personal politics mean very little when you find yourself in a Cabarrus County Courthouse where your liberty or custody of your children or the protection of your livelihood are at jeopardy.

Having 40+years of involvement in these kinds of events, I fully support Juanita Boger-Allen as a person whom we can trust with these issues. She is fair and reasonable and free of prejudice in judicial decisions.

Moreover, she has the integrity that is above reproach. Juanita Boger-Allen is a proven asset to the County and the judiciary. She deserves and we deserve her re-election as District Court Judge for Cabarrus County.

Vernon A. Russell

Edith B. Russell

Concord

