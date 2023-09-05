It appears that our North Carolina Governor isn't looking at the real problem creating the shortage of school bus drivers.

When too many drivers quit and not enough people apply for the job, it might be a good idea to talk to a few quitters and ask, “Why did you quit Your job?”

If we stop or slow the attrition, we'll at least partially solve the problem. This is not an North Carolina problem. It's nationwide. Why don't people want to drive school buses? It's an important question to explore. We should answer that question before we spend a million dollars on bus driver training and recruitment.

Tom Daoust

Concord