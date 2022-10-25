LETTER to the Editor: Know the candidates before you vote, school board candidates endorsed

Carpenter, Floyd and Treadaway endorsed for school board

Editor,

Cabarrus Apple Cart interviewed all 11 candidates for Cabarrus County School Board recently and selected three top candidates: Carolyn Carpenter, Brian Floyd and Sam Treadaway. I strongly agree with those selections and recommend them to my fellow voters!

Sam Treadaway had a 40-year history in public education prior to retirement that included being a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal of Mt. Pleasant Middle School for 15 years. After retirement, he served numerous assignments for eight more years substituting for principals and assistant principals in most schools in the county. He would bring extensive knowledge of education at all levels, experience with many individual schools and all parts of the county. Cabarrus has grown tremendously in the last two decades in the areas closest to Mecklenburg, but there are still rural areas whose needs must be considered. His expertise and experience will be invaluable.

Brian Floyd grew up in Cabarrus County and graduated from Concord High. He served in the military overseas and returned to teach and coach at Concord for seven years, where he was Teacher of the Year in 2014. He is the parent of a CCS student, so brings the perspective of a teacher, parent and former student himself, as well as military service.

Carolyn Carpenter has served diligently on the school board for 16 years and has been part of many important projects and decisions over the years. Her wisdom and experience will continue to serve the Cabarrus County Board of Education well.

Please vote for Sam, Brian and Carolyn! Cabarrus Apple cart chose well!

Anne Laukaitis,

Retired director of the Cabarrus County Partnership for Children

Know the candidates before you go vote

Editor,

With our upcoming general elections, (early voting began Oct. 20), it’s time to do your due diligence and select the candidates for whom you will vote. So, you ask, how does one do that? I’m reminded of the country song, “You’ve Got to Stand for Something (or you will fall for anything)”!

First, you have to know what you personally believe, value and expect from the elected officials lucky enough to earn your vote. So give it some thought — what issues, positions and maybe even solutions are important to you?

Second, determine what the candidates have done related to the skills needed to serve in the position they are seeking. Serving, in the past or even currently, doesn’t always mean they are a good choice or best fit for today’s and future conditions. But it could be a helpful indicator.

Note: The internet gives us much more access to candidate information than ever before. However, trusting what you read there probably needs to be verified! Public election forums give you a chance to meet candidates, see how they present themselves, hear their positions on issues of concern to you and ask your own questions. Or, “just call them”!

Third, verify information with a trusted resource. Resources can be your family members and friends who are like minded (or not) but are active in the community, local legitimate political party endorsements, elected officials (past and present) who have been successful or even marginal. Groups you have never heard of probably aren’t your best resource, especially for local elections.

The bottom line is to know before you go to the polls for whom you will vote! Then you won’t have to “fall for anything” you may encounter at the polls. You will be secure in your decisions and help maintain the integrity of our election process!

Anita Brown,

Concord

Know the candidates, be wary of Measmer’s record

Editor,

Often it is difficult to really know a candidate before the election, but when you have a candidate who has served previously, there may be indications of how the candidate will serve in the future.

We have a 2022 County Commission Candidate who, unfortunately, served without distinction, in 2014. Mr. Measmer aligned himself with two other Commissioners and at the 11th hour, after eight months of thorough and rigorous budget analysis by Commissioners, management staff, department heads, then transparent citizen review and public comments, made motions and pushed through millions of dollars of budget cuts without explanation and never having previously discussed or vetted.

Those actions resulted in citizen uproar and a myriad of painful, unintended consequences for Cabarrus County employees, citizens and voters. Elimination of library staff & services, as well as the Midland Library funding, reductions in school nurses, eliminating funding for Wallace Park development in Midland, (with loss of already invested funds), eliminating all Economic Development funding (when job creation was a number one citizen priority), deleting all funding for the county Wellness Center, and Health Alliance funding cuts, all were negative impacts for a growing county. Note there was no proposed reduction in tax rates included in their plan!

Fortunately, at the next opportunity the voters of Cabarrus County did not reelect Mr. Measmer nor the other two Commissioners. In time, the new Commission evaluated and reversed some of the actions.

Based on the alliances Mr. Measmer has already formed, and the questioned validity of the tax rate comparisons with Mecklenburg County he publicized prior to the primary, it is questionable and even doubtful if he will really have the best interests of our citizens in mind if elected to the County Commission.

Frank Rush,

Concord