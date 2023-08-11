With National Hire a Veteran Day just past (July 25), I think about my time of military service transitioning to my role in the renewable energy industry. In my civilian role, I am an Associate Director of Development for EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA). I also currently serve as a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army National Guard. As an infantryman, I've always been drawn to the front lines. Developing utility-scale renewable energy projects has allowed me to utilize my military skills on the “front lines” of the energy industry.

Accomplishing tough missions with a diverse team of talented people is what I love about military service. There are many similarities in my renewable energy work, developing wind and solar farms in various states, counties and local communities nationwide, including Misenheimer Solar Park. I learned leadership, adaptability, resiliency, and problem-solving through my military training and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Many of these skills directly apply to the complex and dynamic challenges of developing renewable energy projects throughout the United States. At EDPR NA, we have an incredibly diverse team of talented people working together to accomplish a great mission.

I'm thankful for the supreme privilege I’ve had of serving with Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines both at home and abroad. Veterans will continue to protect, defend, and serve our great nation, whether in uniform or on the job. I'm very grateful to work at a company that supports Veterans on the “front lines” of American energy in the 21st century.

Rob Anders

Gold Hill