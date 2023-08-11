After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, 2022, states like North Carolina moved quickly to restrict abortion access. On the surface, people may think this is a simple ideological matter. But this issue has far reaching implications for women entrepreneurs trying to navigate their personal options while starting and growing a business.

In fact, a new Small Business Majority study (https://smallbusinessmajority.org/our-research/women-entrepreneurs-say-reproductive-health-essential-to-economic-security) found that in states where reproductive rights are being threatened or restricted, more women small business owners report declining revenues than in states with no restrictions. The ability to decide if and when to have children impacts their lives and career trajectories in a radical way. This is why it’s critical that our state policymakers understand how this impacts our business community