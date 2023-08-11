Why does everything devolve into a racial issue? LZ Granderson (article in the Independent) is calling school choice segregation.

How is school choice about race when school Funding follows the child? It doesn’t exclude people of color in any way. In the first place there is only one race of humans on this planet.

Skin color doesn’t make you a different race any more then hair or eye color. Scholastic achievement is not confined to only white People. People are upset with the public education system and rightfully so. That has lead to the demand for school choice where the money follows the child.

Saying Republicans are defunding education is an outright lie. Allowing the money to follow the child gives parents an option if they are unhappy with what is going on in public schools. Competition for those dollars might make the public system better which would benefit everybody. Stop using the words race and racism when you have no other argument. We are all one race, how about teaching that?

Grant Rader

Kannapolis