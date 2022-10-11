LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voter ID, answers to voter questions needed

A significant number of Americans do believe the election was compromised and whether or not it was.

The FACT remains that until we have certain guards in place such as Voter ID and no longer do mass mailings to people that may be deceased or whatever and have legitimately independent Vote counts with observers, we can’t fully trust the system.

Until we do, there will always be many who question the legitimacy of an election. I question it and largely due to the fact of the mass mailings and Ballots showing up in the middle of the night changing the outcome.

We have to do better. We are now saddled with an aging, incapacitated Man wielding vast powers and you are left to wonder, who is pulling the strings. VP Harris’s word salads make it worse.

There is a serious question of competency and we are left to wonder how these two fools got elected. Trump got more Votes for his re-election than he did when he beat Hillary. Election Boards refusals to recount and have independent audits contribute to the disbelief that Biden got more Votes than did Obama.

Too many unanswered questions that must be answered and solved for us to regain trust in our government. It truly does appear to most Americans that the FBI and DOJ have become politicized and that is very unhealthy for the future of our Republic.

Grant Rader

Kannapolis