LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Voters need to remove Blackwell and those who support her

I have lived in Cabarrus County since moving here from Oklahoma in 2007.

I'm a parent to two Cabarrus County Schools students, and my wife graduated from Mount Pleasant High School

At the Oct. 3 Work Session, School Board members chastised Ms. (Laura) Blackwell for her interviews on both local and national outlets.

Her national interview where she spoke with Steve Bannon is on Rumble.com or can be found on Lindell TV (Source: https://rumble.com/v1m2qui-laura-blackwell-discusses-inappropriate-reading-material-in-public-school-l.html).

Wow, that sentence paints quite the picture, doesn't it?

We all know what a picture is worth, right?

Unfortunately, while she did OK in the interview, she only explained part of the policy.

Meanwhile, her interview with Sloan Rachmuth where she suggested ex-President Donald J. Trump’s books should be put in our school’s libraries is on YouTube (Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swcaDVKGris).

I wonder why she picked online outlets instead of local news outlets like News 14. Was she hoping for more or better exposure? She could explain, but to quote The Rock, “It doesn’t matter!”.

The Art of the Deal and Surviving at the Top were written based on Trump’s business acumen in the late 80s and early 90s, which "The New York Times" recently proved to be a farce (Source: https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-tax-leak-hints-at-potential-fraud-investigations).

Tony Schwartz and Charles Leerhsen, who ghost wrote those books, now regret that they did.

In an interview for The New Yorker prior to the 2016 election, Schwartz said his work “put lipstick on a pig” and he felt “a deep sense of remorse presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is” (Source: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2016/07/25/donald-trumps-ghostwriter-tells-all). He also hoped “Random House simply took the book out of print. Or recategorized it as fiction” (Source: https://www.thedailybeast.com/second-trump-ghostwriter-says-he-was-lousy-at-business-bored-and-obsessed-with-carpet-swatches).

Leerhsen said Trump showed more interest in looking at fabric swatches or wood paneling samples than working on the book (Source: https://news.yahoo.com/trump-the-billiondollar-loser-his-ghostwriter-recalls-the-king-midas-years-090000640.html). He surmised this “appeared to stem from his lack of understanding of much more important business decisions" (Source: https://www.thedailybeast.com/second-trump-ghostwriter-says-he-was-lousy-at-business-bored-and-obsessed-with-carpet-swatches). In a later "Business Insider" interview, he surmised Trump might have taken the White House documents to sell as “presidential memorabilia”, then said "If there's a grift to be grifted, he's gonna grift it” (Source: https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-ghostwriter-trump-may-have-taken-documents-sell-as-memorabilia-2022-8).

Wouldn’t you love to know what the other so-called “co-writers” think of him?

Only about 100 people emailed the School Board about Looking for Alaska (Source: https://youtu.be/OhK8OSHvS6w?t=266). A previous petition to remove Superintendent Lowder and several teachers was successful with only about 1100 signatures (Source: https://notesfromthechalkboard.com/2022/10/10/long-time-cabarrus-county-educator-sues-board-of-education-over-failure-to-turn-over-members-text-messages/?fbclid=IwAR2yF9A2rj9P3iZfiPIbS4pNPjv64E_hsnMpJ4omnM6qBgA3IynLVVg0-g0). Meanwhile, an active online petition to remove Ms. Blackwell due to her actions from September 2020 has over 5000 signatures (Source: https://www.change.org/p/request-for-the-resignation-of-laura-blackwell-from-the-ccs-school-board)!

But she hasn’t been removed. She’s been censured; the political equivalent to a slap on the wrist.

Re-read Policy 2120, Sections A3 and B5 (https://boardpolicyonline.com/bl/?b=cabarrus&s=141875). The accusation Ms. Blackwell made during the September 12 meeting with no factual basis regarding the students in our own school system (Source: https://youtu.be/OhK8OSHvS6w?t=2071) is a violation of these policies.

Why hasn’t she been punished for those words?

Was it because she said it “on purpose” during Board comments instead of “accidentally” during a break over a hot mic? I’d really love to know.

By the way, did Ms. Blackwell ever find out which students were hiding "Looking for Alaska" under their mattresses? If not, maybe she should ask Mike Lindell or Steve Bannon since their investigative abilities are second to none. Or, maybe Sloan Rachmuth can use her power from the Education First Alliance to break through FERPA and find that out for her.

To the citizens of Cabarrus County: If you visit notesfromthechalkboard.com, you'll learn about a lawsuit placed against the School Board for the lack of transparency they show so much pride in claiming to have.

Finally, If the School Board will not remove Ms. Blackwell for her actions, do the job for them: Do not support or vote for individuals like Ms. Blackwell and those who show deference to her!

Russell Wright

Cabarrus County resident