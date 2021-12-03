 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor:
Letter to the editor:

Am I the only one that is wondering what happened to the usual Christmas Tree in Concord? I have lived her for 13 years and visited a decade before that at Christmas time.

I have always looked forward to the tree and the lighting with my kids. Now I know they are building Concord into something us traditional Concordians won't recognize, but I can't see any reason the tree couldn't be where it always has been, and be the tree it has always been, not this tiny white tree on the corner of Corban and Union.

I am certain I am not the only one that is annoyed by this. It is bad enough that new construction is erasing Concord's history, but now the tree too.

Patrick Ellis

Concord

