Letter to the editor:

Am I the only one that is wondering what happened to the usual Christmas Tree in Concord? I have lived her for 13 years and visited a decade before that at Christmas time.

I have always looked forward to the tree and the lighting with my kids. Now I know they are building Concord into something us traditional Concordians won't recognize, but I can't see any reason the tree couldn't be where it always has been, and be the tree it has always been, not this tiny white tree on the corner of Corban and Union.