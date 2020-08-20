LETTER: Unanswered questions for Congressman Hudson

Your paper consistently gives Rep. Richard Hudson an unchallenged soapbox. His Covid-19 discussion detracts from other important issues he should address:
• Do you support the Trump administration’s efforts to take away all Obamacare protections for people with preexisting conditions? If not, what have you done about it?
• Do you support Trump’s pledge to eliminate payroll taxes, which, if he’s re-elected will undermine and eliminate Social Security and Medicare?
• Isn’t refusal to confront Russia on bounties for killing U.S. troops a betrayal of our men and women serving overseas? Where’s your voice?
• Will you condemn Trump’s retweeting Russian propaganda that US intelligence labeled as propaganda demonstrating once again that he is willing to capitalize on foreign election meddling for his own political gain?
• Why haven’t you come out against Trump’s efforts to sabotage the integrity of the election by undermining the Postal Service and his allegations of fraud with mailed ballots? Clear objectives of Russia and China?
• Will you pledge to recognize the results of the election after mail-in ballots are counted and rebut efforts to de-legitimize it?
• Has the administration “succeeded” in fighting the Covid-19? Why haven’t you insisted on a national testing and tracing program?
• Was it appropriate to send without the permission of the governor unidentified federal forces to gas and attack protesters in Portland, Ore.? What did you do about it?
• When have you condemned Trump’s racist misogynistic rhetoric?
• What reason do voters have to believe you would stand up to Trump’s demagoguery if he is reelected?
Paul Friday
Concord
