LETTER: Vincent would be good addition to commission along with Morris

Kevin Vincent, candidate for the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners, is a welcome newcomer to the Cabarrus political landscape. I can unequivocally say Kevin has the credentials and the outlook we need to continue our growth forward.
We spoke for an hour about the position and what it entails. I was so impressed that, while he has confidence in his ability and background, he was more focused on gathering information about the job of a commissioner and the ongoing growth issued facing our county. His entire modest attitude was refreshing: “I am not running because I have all the answers, I am running because I have the passion and the background to contribute.”
As the country is facing a tie to speak up about the racial divide, we are fortunate to have a man of Kevin Vincent’s stature stepping forth to serve. He has my unqualified support to join Steve Morris serving our county.
Grace Mynatt
Concord
