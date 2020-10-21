LETTER: Vote for the moderate candidate Gail Young

Our intense tribalism seems to overwhelm most attempts at bi-partisanship. As a voter registered as “unaffiliated”, I ask that we attempt to put aside personal differences long enough to examine the race for House District 83 between Gail Young and Larry Pittman. If you support public education and a moderate approach to policy, Gail Young fits that bill.

Larry Pittman has taken extreme positions over his years in the State Legislature that have rendered him totally ineffective as a legislator. I would prefer my representative’s time be invested in something more useful than supporting the return of public hanging, asserting that Abraham Lincoln was the same sort of tyrant as Adolph Hitler or stripping funding from public education. I don’t hate Larry Pittman; I merely disagree with him.

If I hire a plumber who does a poor job, I will not rehire him/her. Likewise, I see no reason to rehire a legislator who has done a poor job.

I support Gail Young because I would like a representative of moderate stance who stands a much better chance of effectively representing our district.

George Bame

Concord, NC