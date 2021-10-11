 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: We should complain, anti-vaxxers endanger lives
0 Comments

LETTER: We should complain, anti-vaxxers endanger lives

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Letters to the editor may be submitted to jstamey@independenttribune.com and mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

Larry Cothren wants us to stop complaining about the unvaccinated. He bases this on the arguments that it is a personal choice and those who have had the vaccine are now safe. Both seem wrong. First of all, we have seen that the vaccines are very effective, but not 100%, especially in the immunocompromised, and many can't get the vaccine, like children. Secondly, it is not a personal choice because running around unprotected increases the chance of public spread to the vulnerable, so you are making the decision to endanger others.

COVID has killed over 700,000 Americans so far, and is still adding to that total. The vaccine has proven very safe with only very rare significant side effects. Why then are we seeing 30% of the population fighting getting one? There has always been a tiny percentage of anti-vaxxers, but this number of resisters is unprecedented. It is because a group of politicians has seen an opportunity to exploit their follower's gut reactions for self-benefit. Examples of this are being against masking, distancing, COVID vaccines, and our public health institutions like the CDC and FDA .

This resistance is not scientific, defies common sense, and has allowed the pandemic to rage on. Unvaccinated patients have avoidable COVID infections and are displacing others with unavoidable illnesses in our hospitals. We have every right to continue to complain loudly about those who don't choose to participate in the effort to save lives and improve community health.

Vincent Keipper, MD

Concord

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts