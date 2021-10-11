LETTER: We should complain, anti-vaxxers endanger lives

Larry Cothren wants us to stop complaining about the unvaccinated. He bases this on the arguments that it is a personal choice and those who have had the vaccine are now safe. Both seem wrong. First of all, we have seen that the vaccines are very effective, but not 100%, especially in the immunocompromised, and many can't get the vaccine, like children. Secondly, it is not a personal choice because running around unprotected increases the chance of public spread to the vulnerable, so you are making the decision to endanger others.

COVID has killed over 700,000 Americans so far, and is still adding to that total. The vaccine has proven very safe with only very rare significant side effects. Why then are we seeing 30% of the population fighting getting one? There has always been a tiny percentage of anti-vaxxers, but this number of resisters is unprecedented. It is because a group of politicians has seen an opportunity to exploit their follower's gut reactions for self-benefit. Examples of this are being against masking, distancing, COVID vaccines, and our public health institutions like the CDC and FDA .