LETTER: WEP and GPO unfairly cut retirees’ Social Security

I am a retired federal employee, and I am writing to raise awareness of the over 2.5 million retirees like me who have their Social Security benefits significantly reduced each month by the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO). We are unfairly penalized simply because we earned Social Security benefits through employment in the private sector as well as pension benefits through public service. In our state, thousands of Social Security beneficiaries are impacted by the WEP.
I, and millions of other beneficiaries, rightfully earned these benefits and should be collecting them in full each month. I urge Congress to address these unfair provisions by enacting legislation that brings fairness and financial relief to those affected.
Joseph Felt
Charlotte
