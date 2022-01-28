 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: What are Hudson, Burr and Tillis doing to protect voting rights?
LETTER: What are Hudson, Burr and Tillis doing to protect voting rights?

  • Updated
What are Richard Hudson, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis doing to support the right to vote for ALL of their constituents?

It has become clear that the laws we have now are not enough. Several states are trying to make the laws even more discriminatory. This is appalling, 60 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fought for civil rights. Now is the time to provide broad access to vote by mail (as many states and other countries do, successfully, without fraud), extend early voting, and protect the fundamental American right to vote.

I will not sit idly by and watch the voting rights of minority Americans be destroyed. So, I ask honestly, and I expect an answer - what are our members of Congress doing to protect every American's right to vote? If the answer is nothing, I think they should reflect on what MLK would expect of them and whether he'd be satisfied with their answers.

Stacy Stover

Concord

