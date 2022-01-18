 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: ‘What did Jesus look like’ and a ‘White Christmas’
Letters to the editor

It was pleasing to read the article by Mike Ruffin after the one about "White Christmas", which I found quite disturbing. Mr. Forehand decided to make Christmas (the birth if Jesus) a white/black issue.

I am a very simple believer and not a scholar but I do not recall anywhere in the Bible a division about origin. The emphasis is belief or unbelief. The birth of Jesus is a step in the fulfilling of a promise, This is what we celebrate.

What we should be offended by is the fact that we have allowed the banning of THIS and the Ten Commandments from public places. Mr. Forehand, we should be concentrating on our belief in God now and not on how one is offended by how the event has been pictured. So, change that. In today’s world of social media bring out the picture you want. Share with the world what you want us to see. Mr. Ruffin is right, "It doesn't matter what Jesus looked like", What matters is what I say out loud in church on Sunday, "I believe in one church, one Holy Baptism, the resurrection of the body and life everlasting." There are no barriers there about brown/black/white/etc.

We cannot make the birth of Jesus a white/Black issue. HIS words are “I came for ALL.”

Nancy Demeny

Kannapolis

