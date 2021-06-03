LETTER: Where does Congressman Hudson stand?

Does Rep. Hudson have the courage to condemn Rep. Greene’s anti-Semitic comments comparing wearing masks on the House floor (because supposedly responsible adults are not acting responsibly and getting the COVID vaccine or just flat out lying about getting the vaccine) to millions of Jews being systematically murdered by the Nazi party? Probably not. He’ll go along with whatever the party leadership (Trump) says to do. He followed the party leadership (Trump) in signing onto the Texas Attorney Generals fictional brief challenging the election results in Pennsylvania. He followed the party leadership (Trump) on January 6, 2021 and embarrassed the state of North Carolina in objecting to the electoral vote count in several states even after the violent insurrection that was instigated by the party leadership (Trump). He continues to support the ‘Big Lie’ that the party leadership (Trump) has turned into a litmus test for fealty to the party leadership (Trump).