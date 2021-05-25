LETTER: Why are some people afraid of migrants?

Peace and Blessings be upon you.

Why are some people afraid of migrants? The vast majority of the people living in America today are migrants or their descendants. No one wants to leave their homeland without any extraneous reason(s). People leave their native lands or countries and migrate for a number of reasons: better economic opportunities, education, religious freedom, escape persecution, etc.

Even God’s Prophets left their native lands and migrated to other places to escape persecution. Prophet Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt to escape persecution by the Pharaohs. Prophet Jesus himself was a migrant. Prophet Muhammad after facing bitter religious persecution at the hands of the Meccans migrated to Medina. Speaking to those that face bitter persecution, the Holy Quran says, ‘Was not God’s earth vast enough for you to migrate therein?” [4:98]

The worldwide spiritual leader of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Hadhrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad says, “Society should not cast aside innocent people who only want the opportunity to live in peace and who desire to be good citizens and follow the laws of the land in which they live. Let us show our compassion. Let us be there to shoulder the burdens of those who are in desperate need.”