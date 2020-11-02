LETTER: You have choices – vote Republican

While sitting in a parking lot I noticed the many different cars people drive and how they park them. All sorts of colors, styles, and makes. Parking was up front, back in, farther out by yourself, take your time or jump out before the car stops. Just a small sample of the choices we make. So, in thinking about our country we have to decide if we want to continue to have choices or are we going to give more power to government to make choices for us. During a news show this week I heard another Democratic governor make the same speech Mr. Cooper gives us. It is upsetting that the Democrats have no choices, they do only what they are told to do. Mr. Cooper only comes out with his allowed text. Mr. Biden uses other people’s words and claims he will do what is already done. The real Mr. Biden is the one we saw having trouble shuffling to a table in Charlotte, not the one in prepared ads.