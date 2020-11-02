LETTER: Young cares and will make a difference in Raleigh

I support Gail Young because I know she is a person of good character and sound judgement, who truly cares about her fellow man.

She is supported by a wide range of people with varying opinions because they know she will work with her fellow representatives to tackle difficult issues. She knows the importance of good paying jobs and economic development.

When meeting with potential job creators she will present a positive image and support our municipalities and county to bring clean industries that will provide jobs now and for the future. Education that supports job training is a high priority for Gail.

Support for public schools will also be a high priority . She knows that the best incentive to bring jobs is a top tier education system.

In North Carolina we shouldn't for average we should be a leader! Small businesses and large can count on Gail Young.

Scott Padgett

Concord