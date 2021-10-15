 Skip to main content
LETTER: Young has passion for community service
I believe Latisha Young would make a perfect candidate because of her passion for serving our community. I know Tish to be an amazing role model. I have two children that look up to her. She organizes events to uplift children from all ages and walks of life. She is an advocate for equal rights and lives her life in a manner that is respectful of others. She has the motivation to set goals and the perseverance to accomplish those goals. I can’t think of a more deserving and perfect person to advocate for our community!

Rometrius Jeffries

Concord

