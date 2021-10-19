LETTER: Young helps build high character and morales

I would like to start by saying I’m a strong advocate of your newspaper and have been since youth.
I would like to speak on Tish Young and what she means to me the community of Logan and the city of Concord!
She does awesome work with the youth and has made an impact that hasn’t been reached in decades. She is the reason Concord thrives her essence and grace has rubbed off on the kids and elderly in the community. She gives us hope that the future can be bright for everyone regardless of skin tone or ethnicity! Her character and morals build a high morale in our city! I would like to encourage everyone to vote for Tish Young at this upcoming election please!
Vonterrio Bennett
Concord