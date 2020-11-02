LETTER: Young pro-business and supports the environment

Gail Young has earned my vote for NC House District 83 because she understands that it pays to be both pro-business and pro-environment.
Gail would work to create incentives to rebuild the small business community that has been so decimated by the pandemic. Gail knows we need to be smarter about building a first class education system that trains workers for the jobs of the future with the kinds of businesses that help North Carolina be more competitive.
Recognizing that clean air and water are basic human rights, Gail supports preserving North Carolina's rich resources, fining the polluters and encouraging responsible businesses.
North Carolina is second in the nation in solar power. Gail will capitalize on that achievement and support reinstating the Renewable Energy Tax Credit to incentive renewable industries.
John Kirkland
Kannapolis
