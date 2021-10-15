LETTER: Young recommended for city council
- By Marissa Tuck
LaTisha Young is an inspiration to us all. LaTisha has overcome many obstacles but have yet to give up hope.
My name is Alvarez Nealy. I am 23 years old and have been living in Concord since I was 7 years old. I met Tish Young when I was 10 years old …
Tish Young has been phenomenal since I met her.
Tish Young is definitely an asset to our community. I have worked personally alongside of her where we have implemented several different acti…
Latisha Young is the perfect candidate for city council, I met Ms. Young two years ago and we had great chemistry from the start. She's always…
I have watched Tish Young do some amazing things throughout our community especially with our future, the children. She goes above and beyond …
Tish Young has helped our community in so many different ways are far as keeping young children active and knowledgeable on everything that’s …