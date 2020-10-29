LETTER: Young represents the diverse values of our community

I am supporting Gail Young for the District 83 seat in the North Carolina House because I believe she holds the values and views we need here in NC to bring us back together. She has the leadership experience and the compassion to work with everyone regardless of their background.
We are living in an environment that includes a diversity of thought, religion, gender, and racial and ethnic differences and we need a leader who recognizes and supports those differences for everyone.
Thelma Thorne-Chapman
Harrisburg
