LETTER: Young’s good deeds benefit the community

I am writing to inform you of the good deeds that I have personally witnessed displayed by Latisha “Tish” Young.

Tish has provided backpacks and school supplies on several occasions by donations and out of her own pocket. Along with that she has planted a community garden making sure the kids get their nutrition and taught them how to plant fruits and vegetables themselves.

Tish also start a youth book club to allow the kids to come together and have story time in the middle of a field in the community. Tish also provided a summer program for the kids to attend during the summer providing meals with no charge to the parents given the kids a different educational outlet.

In closing I would say that Tish is a trustworthy loyal dependable and a dedicated advocate for the youth and community.

Kemaka Steele

Concord